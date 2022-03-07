Zimbabwe: Mashaya Hopes to See More Women in Martial Arts

ZIMNINJA Academy founder Wilfred Mashaya says he hopes to see more women in martial arts following another fruitful participation in the 2022 Virtual World Martial Arts Championships recently.

The academy picked 46 medals - 23 gold, 20 silver and three bronze - to finish second in the competition.

Female martial artists - Mitchell Rudanda, Olga Zvavanjanja, Jeahan Zvavanjanja, Thandiwe Chirindo, Zanele Mfiri and 10-year-old Virginia Chihuri were among the gold medallists at this event.

"It's very encouraging to see the sweat, work and effort you exerted in your students bearing fruits.

"I am also happy to see Zimbabwean women winning gold medals in a sport (Kobudo), which very few in Africa can do and also kids doing the same. My dream is to see women and kids doing good for our nation, to be at par with men when it comes to sport.

"I am happy that with little resources and self-funding we are raising our country's flag high in this new sport of Martial Arts Weapons (Kobudo). We are hoping well-wishers and sponsors will come on board after seeing our dominance and love for our nation in sport participation," said Mashaya.

The academy fielded 28 participants and some of them won more than one medal each as they competed in various categories.

The championships were organised by chief instructor of Traditional Karate-Do Okinawa Kobudo Indo Kyokai, sixth dan belt Shihan Ayan Chakraborty from Kolkata, India.

Over 400 participants from 24 countries including the hosts India, Spain, Germany, Bangladesh, Belgium, Denmark, Czech Republic, England, Iran, Libya, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Seychelles, Slovakia, South Africa, Sweden, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, Japan and the United States took part.