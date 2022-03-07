Rwanda: Prosecution Takes Over Case of Former Chess Federation President

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) confirms that it has concluded its investigations on allegations of embezzlement of funds in Rwanda Chess Federation (FERWADE) and the case is now with prosecution.

This comes after RIB recently confirmed that the Federation's former President Ben Tom Zimurinda was arrested on February 22, 2022 suspected to have embezzled funds of the Federation.

At the time, he was detained at Kicukiro RIB Station as investigations were going on.

The RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, on Friday, March 4, told Times Sport that "the case file has been submitted to Prosecution."

Murangira said the case file was submitted on March 1. The charges, he noted, are embezzlement.