Zimbabwe: AfDB Launches U.S.$10,5m Projects

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has availed US$10, 5 million towards Zimbabwe's energy sector reform support technical assistance, sustainable enterprise development of women and youth as well as institutional support to governance and public management.

Speaking during a virtual one-week training meeting starting today, AfDB Zimbabwe country manager Ms Moono Mupotola said each one of the three projects has a funding allocation of US$3,5 million over a period ranging from 30 to 48 months.

Ms Mupotola said the energy sector reform support technical assistance programme aims to improve the availability of reliable electricity supply through facilitating the creation of an enabling environment for promoting independent power producers.

She said the institutional support for governance and public finance management project aims at promoting macro-stability by strengthening public sector effectiveness and accountability.

"The specific objectives are to improve public debt management and support Zimbabwe's strategy for arrears clearance.

"Enhance public sector effectiveness through strengthening the public procurement system and enhance inclusive governance and accountability by enhancing the oversight role of Parliament," said Ms Mupotola.

She said the sustainable enterprise development for women and youth project aims to economically empower youth and women in agricultural and small-scale mining sectors from situations of economic vulnerability by addressing their capacity gaps.

Ms Mupotola said to the project aimed to enable the environment to stimulate value addition and beneficiation along the target value chains and to improve decent job creation for the skilled and semi-skilled youth and women in Hauna, Mutoko, Karoi, Masvingo, Bulawayo, and Matabeleland North.