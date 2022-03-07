Rwanda: Low Uptake of Covid-19 Booster Shot is a Concern to Be Addressed - RBC

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has encouraged Rwandans to get the booster shot as they address the worrisome low uptake from people who are already eligible.

Despite the mechanisms put in place for easing access to the vaccines, particularly the booster shot, such as the use of mobile clinics and vaccination sites in congested places, there is still a good number of people who are not willing to get the booster shot.

After three months, any adult person who took the second dose is eligible for the booster shot.

As of March 3, at least 1,780,666 people have received the booster shot, according to updates from the Ministry of Health. However, 7.8 million Rwandans are fully vaccinated against the virus while more than 8.8 million people are partially jabbed.

Dr. Albert Tuyishime, the Head of Institute of HIV/AIDS Disease Prevention and Control at RBC, says that factors contributing to the low uptake include; a mindset of people who think that being vaccinated with two doses means one is fully vaccinated and enough, however, this shows that more awareness needs to be done.

He also pointed at the speculations of people who had sickening side effects after being 'boosted' which discourages others to be inoculated. He said that it's a myth and people shouldn't be afraid to take the jab.

"With the first dose and second dose of vaccine, people reported to have had side effects but with the booster shot, no one has come out to claim so," he said.

Putting into consideration the current health measures of having two doses of vaccine as a prerequisite to access some services, The New Times understands that at one point, people will be required to present proof of vaccination with a booster shot.

Tuyishime said that one of the reasons why it is not yet considered so, it's because they had waited for a significant number of people to be eligible for being jabbed with the third dose, "we are heading towards that point, for enforcement purposes."

He also said that they are working with district coordinators to come up with a plan for an intensive campaign program, and where mobile clinics will be necessary, they will be provided.

For booster shot, RBC is inoculating a half dose of Moderna and a full dose of Pfizer vaccine.

"The dosage is determined by the concentration level of antibodies one should have after being jabbed. It also depends on the type of vaccine we are giving," explained Tuyishime.

The recommendations from World Health Organization indicate that people have to be jabbed with a different type of vaccine from what they previously received for a booster shot.