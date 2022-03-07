Nigeria/Ghana: Nigeria Vs Ghana - Siasia Picks Holes in Eguavoen's Super Eagles List

7 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Nigeria international and Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia is not comfortable with the inclusion of new players in the just released squad to face the Black Stars of Nigeria in the World Cup play-off later this month.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Friday, released a list of 25 players and 7 on standby who have been penned down to prosecute the crucial double-header and some noticeable new names and returnees were on it.

The likes of Ogenyi Onazi who has been away from the team got an invite, Oghenekaro Etebo returns from an injury lay-off, while new faces Ademola Lookman, Akinkunmi Amoo are included.

"You need to play people that understand themselves if you bring new ones it becomes difficult for them to understand themselves and play the partner you want to play," Siasia told Brila FM.

"For me it's not the right decision to bring new players, you are better off with the ones you know already that have been playing together and understand themselves because you have three days to practice before you go to Ghana. So for me this is not the right list."

The Super Eagles will travel to Cape Coast for the first leg that holds on the 25th of March before welcoming the Black Stars to the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja four days later.

