Sudan: Nuri Pyramids Included in the World's Most Endangered Historic Sites

Khartoum — Nuri royal pyramids of the ancient kingdom of Kush in northern Sudan have been included in the 2022 World Monuments Watch's 25 heritage sites of extraordinary cultural significance facing global challenges and whose preservation is urgent and vital to local communities.

The announcement by World Monuments Fund (WMF) on March 1st comes at a precipitous moment for heritage worldwide as pressures of climate change, underrepresentation, imbalanced tourism, and recovery from crisis are impacting sites of global significance and the local communities who care for them.

Nuri pyramids, about 350 km north of Khartoum, are the second burial site of the kings of Meroe, the last of the three Nubian powerful kingdoms (Kerma, Napata and Meroe).

It flourished between the 8th century BC to the 4th century AD.

The largest and oldest pyramid at Nuri belongs to the most famous king Taharqa who ruled over the lands of Sudan and Egypt in the 7th century BC.

Buried between 22 and 32 feet underground, Nuri's tombs are at risk due to rising groundwater. The 2020 record flooding has affected some of them.

The World Monuments Fund (WMF) is the leading independent organization devoted to safeguarding the world's most treasured places to enrich people's lives and build mutual understanding across cultures and communities. The organization is headquartered in New York City with offices and affiliates in Cambodia, India, Peru, Portugal, Spain, and the UK.