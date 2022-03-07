Liberia: Deputy Inspector of Police Allegedly Threatens Officer Augusta Tarwin to Drop Case Against EPs Director

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that officer officer Augusta Tarwin of the Liberia National Police has been threatened with dismissal by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Col. Marvin Sackor, if she failed to drop the case of physical assault against the Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS), Trokon Roberts.

Officer Tarwin was allegedly assaulted by the EPS Director when she reportedly resisted his attempt to stop her from impounding the bags of condemned rice that were being sold reportedly by an employee of the National Port Authority (NPA) where it was condemned as unwholesome upon arrival.

According to reports, the Deputy Inspector of Police has been under pressure by the embattled EPS Director to have his subordinate drop the case.

Officer Tarwin of the Crime Services Division of LNP had filed a written complaint to the Police Inspector Patrick Sudue and is reportedly considering other options to seek redress to the matter.

In her complaint, Officer Tarwin noted that On February 16, the EPS Boss along with six well-armed agents of the EPS allegedly dragged her out of her Zone-5 Depot along the RIA Highway and brutalized her for carrying out her assignment.

Officer Tarwin reported impounded a black Chevrolet Jeep bearing lesson plate N6163 transporting contaminated rice towards that direction in the early morning hours of February 16, at which time the EPS came and obstructed her function, thus leading to her resistance that led to the alleged brutality on her.

Col. Sarkor did not respond to calls neither did her reply text messages seeking comments from him on the allegation against him.