Liberia: President Weah Dedicates NaFAA's Corporate Headquarters, Extols Management for Exceptional Work in Transforming the Sector

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has extolled the management of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority under the leadership of Director General Emma Metieh Glasco for exceptional work being carried out in transforming the fisheries sector.

Speaking at the dedication of NaFAA's newly refurbished and constructed corporate headquarters on Friday near the Freeport of Monrovia, President Weah said since their appointment, Madam Glasco and her team have been farsighted in the discharged of their duties and called on other government officials to emulate their good examples.

The Liberian leader noted that since he assumed the leadership of Liberia as president in 2018 he has blended both young and old people to head various government entities as such it is yielding fruitful results. "It doesn't matter your age or the age of an individual but his or her ability and creativity to stir the affairs of the post assigned to that individual matters," he said

He also reiterated his government's commitment to continue its path on investing infrastructure development; adding that he will not break grounds for the construction of government infrastructures but will rather be dedicating or cutting the ribbons at completed projects across Liberia.

Speaking earlier, Madam Glasco said the refurbishing and construction of the buildings with state-of-the-art technology, were part of the rebranding of the Liberian Fisheries sector.

She added that the headquarter has met international standard as such it will boost the output of the employees daily.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Legislature, international partners such as the World Bank, the European Union, Representatives from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO among others.

Madam Glassco narrated that the land previously owned by the National Port Authority was legally turned over to NaFAA's management after months of interactions between the two managements. She later commended the management of NPA for providing NaFAA the opportunity to own such land which has been renovated and constructed into a corporate headquarters now with modern offices.

"This house existed was constructed since 1955, as a two-bedroom apartment but now has been renovated into modern offices with state of the arts technology thus being able to meet international acceptable standards," she said.

She indicated further that the building previously housed the Bureau of National Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture under the former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf led government. "As our operations increased and our interaction with the general public also increase we deemed it necessary to up skilled this facility by constructing and remolding it with approval from the Board of Directors of NaFAA."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stating the level of transformation that her leadership has done within the renovated facility, she revealed that the rebranded offices of NaFAA has high speeding modern ICT equipment as all of the computers are i7 processors, high speed fiber optic internet connectivity, 24/7 electricity system regulating both LEC and generator, a national call center to increase interaction with the general public with short code (6232), running water system, intercom system, and upscale video conference center among other things.

She noted that the level of transformation at NaFAA's Corporate Headquarters are all intended to create a friendlier business atmosphere for more efficient and effective service to the general public and at the same time create a more conductive and functional working environment.

She put the cost of all the renovation and rebranding of NaFAA's offices at over US$200,000 from the entity's operational budget.