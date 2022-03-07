Liberia: Liberty Party to Make Final Decision On Endorsing ANC's Alexander Cummings As Chairman of CPP At Upcoming Convention

Monrovia — The Liberty Party in a release Saturday said it will make further decision at its Special National Convention on the party's decision to endorse Alexander Cummings to lead the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

The party had earlier endorsed the standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress at its national convention in December 2020, but the press release noted that the party has not been able to consummate the relationship by executing the Memorandum of Understanding from the agreement reached and proffered during the Ganta convention.

The Liberty Party has been a member of a four-party opposition coalition, the CPP, but in recent months the collaboration has been hamstrung after the departure of Joseph Boakai, Liberia's former Vice President and presidential standard bearer of the Unity Party (UP).

Boakai - who up until the withdrawal was the current chairperson of the CPP - had promised to address divisions in the opposition coalition when he took over the coalition in October last year.

His withdrawal comes two weeks after Benoni Urey's All Liberian Party (ALP) - another member of the CPP - had announced its withdrawal from the coalition. This now means that two out of the four parties making up the CPP have withdrawn.

Regarding the withdrawal of the ALP and UP, the Bility faction of Liberty Party said it's reviewing its decision with the CPP and exploring options available moving forward.

"The Liberty Party assures the public that it remains committed the aims and objectives of the opposition will be achieved and that these objectives will be paramount in any decisions and discussions. The National Executive Committee of the Liberty Party has also voted to take issues to the party's Special National Convention for deliberations," the party said in a statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the suspension of some of its top officials, the Liberty Party also announced it has voted to remove these suspended officials from their respective positions "because of their failures to remedy their dues deficiencies after the notified ninety days as per the party's constitution."

Those removed include Sen. Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence as Political Leader, Sen. Abraham Darius Dillon, Vice Chair for Political Affairs, Daniel O. Sando, Vice Chair for Press and Public Affairs, and Augustine Fredericks, Vice Chair for Inter-Party and National Executive Committee.

Others are: Agatius Coker, Vice Chair for Auxiliary Affairs, Prince Toles, Vice Chair for Mobilization, Kla Edward Toomey, National Executive Committee Emminent Member, McCarthy Weh, National Executive Committee Emminent Member, Precilla Cooper, National Executive Committee member, Debar Allen, National Advisory Chair, Jacob Smith, National Advisory Council Member and Eugene Tarr, Secretary, Grand Bassa County, among others.