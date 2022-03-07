Liberia: Jahmale Medical Solutions Opens Diagnostic Center in Slum Borough of New Kru Town

Monrovia — The Jahmale Medical Solutions Incorporated has officially opened a diagnostic center in the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town on the Bushrod Island with a pledge to provide adequate and affordable medical services to ailing citizens and others from the Borough and other parts adjacent regardless of status.

Located in electoral district # 16, Montserrado County, the Borough hosts more than 250,000 residents, including women and children.

The diagnostic center was officially dedicated at a brief ceremony held on Friday, March 3.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Center's Technical Administrator, Madam Marion Grant- Johnson disclosed that the center was established to guarantee the provision of quality diagnostic services to citizens of Liberia, particularly those residing in the Borough.

She pointed out that the center will serve as a "hub" for the treatment of thousands of residents in the Borough who are suffering from various illnesses.

She added that the newly dedicated center will also run a collection epicenter and a laboratory

"The idea of this diagnostic sub-center came about in keeping with Jahmale's mission statement which states that Jahmale aims to increase accessibility to a wide range of diagnostic and paramedics' services. Jahmale Diagnostic sub-center was built to increase accessibility in keeping with our mission statement".

She noted that the Jahmale will continue to position itself geographically and establish strong networks with doctors, hospitals and clinics in a bid to actualize its mission.

Madam Grant-Johnson disclosed that the center also has sophisticated and modernized analyzers and other medical equipment to diagnose or detect several diseases including cancer, kidney, viruses within the urine, and diabetes, among others.

She emphasized that the center will also conduct several on sight rapid tests that will last for minimum time for malaria, typhoid, hepatitis and h pylori of all kinds, among others.

She pointed out that the newly dedicated diagnostic center houses an ultrasound and an electrocardiogram with report on diagnoses to be provided within a 30-minute period.

"This diagnostic center will improve and save lives in the Bushrod Island area. To meet up with our goal of providing quality diagnostic services, Jahmale is offering free training and supplies to various partner hospitals in the Bushrod Island area".

Madam Grant-Johnson further disclosed that her entity's support to other hospitals or medical centers and practitioners on the Bushrod Island is intended to boost and quality samples collection for adequate healthcare delivery.

She noted that though the center intends to collect on sight samples at its facility, its practitioners will not hesitate to also collect samples from various hospitals and other medical centers on the Bushrod Island for diagnoses and subsequent treatment at the center.

She emphasize that samples of patients with complicated cases will be transferred in time from the center in the Borough of New Kru Town to Jahmale laboratory at its head offices located at the ELWA junction, outside Monrovia.

For his part, the Board Chairman of the Jahmale Medical Solutions Dewitt Vonballmoos, encouraged residents of the Borough not to be complacent in acquiring quality healthcare delivery whenever they are ill.

He said the quality services being rendered at Jahmale are not costly as being perceived by some members of the Liberian populace.

He further underscored the need for citizens to always visit medical facilities providing quality healthcare services whenever they are sick, instead of staying away because of speculations on the charges at those facilities.

"You don't have to worry about the price when you are sick; when you are sick, you are sick and you need to come to the hospital. The cost should not be the first issue. Nowhere in the world are medical services free. When people say that place is so expensive, you don't know that because you do not go there. Do not stay out and lose your live because you think you cannot afford or you are afraid to come here".

Mr. Vonballmoos added that prior to the commencement of full operations at Jahmale, a survey was conducted to ensure flexibility payment of medical fees at the facility as compare to other medical centers operating across Liberia.

His comments were in direct response to concerns raised by the former Governor of the Borough of New Kru Town Madam Alice Weah and the Medical Director of the Redemption Hospital Dr. Williamatta S. Williams-Gibson.

Early, the pair made a request for fees that would be charged at the center to be affordable for the locals.

He commended the management and entire workforce at the hospital for their steadfastness and sacrifices being rendered in carrying on their assigned tasks and responsibilities.

Also speaking, Montserrado County district 16 Representative Dixon Seeboe commended NASSCORP and the management of Jahmale for seeing the need to open a branch in the Borough.

He observed that Liberia's health system remains faced with numerous challenges, something which continue to encourage citizens to fly out of the country to seek advance medical treatment.

"Coming to this part of Monrovia, New Kru Town is beyond the time. NASSCORP has been giving back in many ways. Our country has been challenged with health issues and many times we have to fly out of the country to do some very simple tests. Since the comings in of Jahmale, a lot of people have reduced cost in terms of getting things done that could have cost them a lot to travel to Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast".

"Your presence on the Bushrod Island is going to be so helpful. There are many instances where people will even lose their lives because they cannot get the relevant treatment. With your presence here, I am hopeful that the cost will be considerable even though health goes with cost. What you have done will go down in history and we are grateful that you chose New Kru Town".