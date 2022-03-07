Liberia Needs an Impressive Education for Generational Change - Major Samson G. Kanmoe

Monrovia — The Orator of the 23rd graduation ceremony of the Salvation Army William Booth High School Major Samson G. Kanmoe says an impressive education is one of the ways of bringing generational change in post conflict Liberia.

Major Kanmoe speaking to about two hundred thirty one graduates of the William Booth High School who sat and successfully passed West African Standard School Certificate Exams (WASSCE) said if the educational system of Liberia takes on an impressive education there will be a great change in the shortest possible time.

The orator used to the occasion to congratulate the class of 2020-2021(Hit' KAD MUD) and also encourages them pursuit high education and not to depend on the knowledge obtained from high school adding that gone are the days when High school graduates were finding jobs on the job markets.

He also challenged them to take the challenged of life adding that life out of high school is different from life on the outside of higher education therefore they should be willing to face and win all of the obstacles that will come their way while on the journey of seeking better education.

The Salvation Army Divisional Commander of Sierra Leone cautioned the graduates to be a generation of positive change that will help shrift the destiny of Liberia and not join those who are always doing the wrong things and thinking that is the proper ways of delivering Liberia from the hands of darkness.

According to Major Samson Kanmoe standing for the positive change in a society Liberia is not an easy task, thereby encouraging the graduates to stand strong, noting that they will meet up with so many challenges while standing for the truth and the development of Liberia which is squarely in the hands of the graduates.

Speaking about his experience when he was a student at the William Booth High School Major Kanmoe disclosed that he went through a lot "I served as a Janitor, security at the William Booth Clinic and because I wanted to be where I am today those things never drove me away from my plan of becoming someone great in society you can be like me") Major Kanmoe lamented.

Also speaking at the program Director of Education of the Salvation Army School System Mr. David Siaffa Massaquoi disclosed that in addition to the 100 percent passing rate of the William Booth High School in WASSCE the valedictorian, student G. Erastu Leggay attained the highest mark in Geography in the entire country out of more than forty thousand (40,000) candidates that sat the regional Examinations.

Director Massaquoi speaking with more appreciation on face for the administration and Teaching Staff of the school disclosed that two more students of the school, Godfred O. David and Archie N. Gondoe, were amongst the ninety nine best performing students of Liberia in the 2021 WASSCE.

The Salvation Army Director of Education stressed that another importance and worth noting is the of the 2020/2021 class of the William Both High school graduates is the gender composition which made up of 52 percent of the class.