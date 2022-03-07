Liberia: Chamber of Mines Gets Inaugural Leadership

Monrovia — An inaugural leadership has been elected of the newly established Liberia Chamber of Mines. At a recently held meeting in Monrovia, a gathering of mineral license holders, mining service providers and industry vendors participated in the first ever elections of the corps of officers to spearhead the affairs of the new organization. The Liberia Chamber of Mines is a private sector association of companies and industry actors which aims to further strengthen the role of the private sector in advancing Liberia's mining industry.

As with other established mining economies, a Chamber of Mines offers a coordinated dialogue space amongst industry actors and with national regulators and other key stakeholders. In addition, the Liberia Chamber of Mines also prioritizes enhancing local supply chain integration into Liberia's mining sector.

Those elected are:

President | Mr. Amara KAMARA | HAMAK Gold Ltd.

Vice President | Mr. Warren Greenslade | Hummingbird Resources Liberia Treasurer

Mrs. Abigail Urey-Miller | Phoenix Tax & Accountancy Consultancy

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Mr. Gesler Murray challenged the new leadership of the Chamber of Mines to be a 'problem-solving' organization to collaborate with the Government of Liberia in addressing key regulatory concerns across the mining industry through constructive dialogue. In also offering remarks, the Chairman of the National Investment Commission, Hon. Molewuleh Gray further outlined immediate opportunities for partnership specifically around supplier development and strengthening local content.

A representative from the GIZ Liberia Regional Resource Governance Project, Mr. Samuel Summerville Jr. in his statement reaffirmed his organization's readiness to support the Government of Liberia through the NIC, Ministry of Mines and Energy and National Bureau of Concessions to make the partnership with the Liberia Chamber of Mines on local content a reality.

Membership in the Liberia Chamber of Mines remains open to companies operating within the sector as license holders, specialized service providers and vendors.