South Africa: Court Vindicates the Rights of West Coast Fishing Communities to Be Consulted Before Seismic Surveys

'Unlimited development is detrimental to the environment and the destruction of the environment is detrimental to development.' - Constitutional Court

On 10 December 2021 the Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, called environmental activism "apartheid and colonialism of a special type", in response to local communities' opposition to seismic surveys. Almost three months later, the Western Cape High Court painted a very different picture in its 1 March 2022 judgment granting an interdict to halt a seismic survey off the west and south-west coast of South Africa.

The court found that the seismic survey proposed by Searcher Seismic, a multinational with Australian and British ties, was designed in a way that excluded the voices and concerns of coastal communities. Additionally, they found that the survey could potentially cause irreparable harm to these communities and ecosystems, from small marine life such as zooplankton to larger marine mammals such as whales.

The seismic survey off the west and south west coast of South Africa would involve a vessel towing airguns which blast high-level, low-frequency sounds at the seabed at regular intervals. This is done in order to scan the ocean floor for potential oil and gas reserves.

According to expert...