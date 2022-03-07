Ghana National Day

press release

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate all Ghanaians home and abroad on the anniversary of Ghana's independence on March 6.

We value the longstanding partnership between the United States and Ghana, which has advanced our mutual economic, security, public health, human rights, and democratic governance interests. The meeting between President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Harris last September, as well as my own meeting with Vice President Bawumia in January, served to reaffirm our strong friendship. On this occasion, we reflect on our shared history and many people-to-people ties, and recommit ourselves to deepening our partnership. We also commend Ghana on its commitment to democracy in its leadership of the Economic Community of West African States.

Best wishes on this 65th anniversary of Ghana's independence.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State