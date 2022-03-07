Ghana National Day

6 March 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate all Ghanaians home and abroad on the anniversary of Ghana's independence on March 6.

We value the longstanding partnership between the United States and Ghana, which has advanced our mutual economic, security, public health, human rights, and democratic governance interests. The meeting between President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Harris last September, as well as my own meeting with Vice President Bawumia in January, served to reaffirm our strong friendship. On this occasion, we reflect on our shared history and many people-to-people ties, and recommit ourselves to deepening our partnership. We also commend Ghana on its commitment to democracy in its leadership of the Economic Community of West African States.

Best wishes on this 65th anniversary of Ghana's independence.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X