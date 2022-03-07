Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccination - 461 People Attend Appintments On March 6 Out of 61, 850

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Ministry figures show 461 people attended their COVID-19 vaccination appointments on March 6 out of 61, 850 who received text message invites.

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,336,607, including 4,663,011 who were double-jabbed and 1,673,596 who got one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or as they have already been infected.

The overall number of jabs reached so far 13,010,053, while the number of people who registered on evax.tn platform to book appointments hit 7,853,284.