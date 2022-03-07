Zimbabwe Hosts Health Investment Conference in Dubai

7 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Ndlovu

Bringing global investors and experts to new business horizons in Zimbabwe's health care sector is under focus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, where the country is hosting a Health Investment Forum and Business to Business Meeting.

The Acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Professor Amon Murwira, is leading the country's delegation and will be the guest speaker while several local health products manufacturing companies are exhibiting (see video) and would interact with UAE potential investors.

Senior UAE health officials, Zimbabwean Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo and the country's Expo 2020 Dubai commissioner general, Ambassador Mary Mubi, would also deliver presentations.

The country is driving at securing key investments in the health sector, which has come under spotlight under the Covid-19 pandemic period, which demands more resources and beefing up of key services.

Zimbabwe has, however, emerged resilient as it has invested more in developing domestic capacities in personal protective clothing, sanitation and hygiene products as well as pharmaceuticals, which it now seeks to export to the region and abroad.

The Government has also identified several new health facility development projects as well as rehabilitation of existing infrastructure, among others, which need more investment with a higher scope for partnerships.

These will be under focus during today's deliberations.

