Uganda: 48 Districts At High Risk of Landslides Due to Heavy Rains

Government has said over 48 districts are at high risk of water logging, windstorms and landslides due to heavy rains that will be experienced during March, April and May.

These districts are in Lango, Teso, Karamoja, Bugisu, Sebei Bukedi, Busoga, Kigezi and parts of Ankole and Bunyoro sub regions as the current prediction is of average to enhanced rainfall with high probability in the eastern and north eastern regions.

According to Uganda National Meteorological Authority, the first major rain season of March April May (MAM) is shaping up in the southern sector (south western, western and Lake Victoria basin) of the country.

The minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Esther Anyakun said many gardens and houses are likely to be affected by water logging and wind storms.

This, she noted, will create the need for emergency relief food and non-food items to support the high risk / exposed communities.

"The Ministry of Works and Transport shall continuously assess the state of the roads and bridges and provide regular updates to users to minimise weather related accidents on the roads during the season. Government shall carry out assessments and issue advisories to the communities in high risk areas for temporary relocation," she said.

Priority one in this respect, according to the minister, will be to support families in safer areas to provide refuge for the relatives/ neighbours in the high risk zones, mobilise short to medium term support from government and development partners.

She said the government will mobilise funds to ensure adequate and essential medicines are stocked in the high risk districts where roads are always being affected to ensure steady flow of medical services.

"District local governments should mobilise communities to embrace the culture and practice of community based disaster risk management, such as community involvement in desilting,"she guided.