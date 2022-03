Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian olive oil marketed under the brand name "Triomphe Thuccabor" of Ben Ismail farm in Toukabeur, Medjez El Bab (governorate of Beja), won the gold medal and the prize for the best olive oil in its category at an international contest held last March 2 in Los Angeles, the USA.

Meher Ben Ismail, one of the farm owners, told TAP Tunisia is the only African and Arab country which bagged the prize along with Spain and Greece.