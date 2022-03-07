Egypt: AOI - Participation in Riyadh Defense

Head of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Abdel Moniem El Tarras asserted that Egypt's participation in the World Defense Show in Riyadh reflected the sublime status of Egypt in the international community, noting that a number of major international companies have asked to meet with AOI's delegation for talks on boosting cooperation and exchanging expertise.

This came as part of the first day of the World Defense Show in which Egypt is participating with a large pavilion as the AOI aims at opening up vistas for cooperation with other countries especially in the field of modern technology, defense and armament.

AOI delegation has made intensive meetings and talks with a number of major international companies to strengthen the local industry, get updated on modern technologies of defense and researches.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi said in a press statement that he inspected the AOI pavilion and was briefed on the exhibits and smart applications in the field of defense systems and armament.

Founded by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries, the World Defense Show is a fully integrated and future focused defense event set to showcase the latest technological developments from around the globe and demonstrate defense interoperability across all domains.