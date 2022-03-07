Egypt: Military Production Min. Inspects U.S.' General Dynamic

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi inspected the pavilion of the US' General Dynamics company at the World Defense Show Riyadh (WDS 2022) which is held in Saudi Arabia from March 6 to 9 under the patronage of King Salman ben Abdel Aziz Al Saud.

In a statement on Monday, Morsi spoke of fruitful cooperation between the ministry and General Dynamics in the field of joint tanks production over the past decades.

He voiced hope for more cooperation between the two sides via exchanging expertise and transferring technology in the field of defense industry.

Morsi reviewed the technological and industrial potentials of the Defense Ministry, hailing the on-display products of the US company.

For his part, Chris Brown, the Vice President of General Dynamics for Business Development & Strategy, reviewed the company's industrial, technological and human capabilities, voicing hope to further cooperation with the Egyptian Military Cooperation Ministry.

He also lauded the ministry's pavilion at the WDS 2022 as well as the great progress which Egypt is witnessing in the field of military manufacturing.

He noted that the company was keen on participating in Egypt's International Defense Expo (EDEX) over the past years.