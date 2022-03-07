Nigeria: NPA Designates Lilypond Terminal As Non-Oil Export Processing Facility

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has designated the Lilypond Container Terminal in Ijora, Lagos as a specialized processing and handling facility for the exportation of the country's locally made finished and agricultural goods.

Managing Director of the NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko explained that the move would ease the bureaucratic and logistical bottlenecks faced by exporters, thereby promoting better access of the country's non-oil exports into international markets.

The NPA MD made the pronouncement at the NPA's Special Day celebration at the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair in Kaduna State, where he disclosed that the Lilypond Terminal would offer exporters a one-stop space to carry out their transactions at a reduced cost and time, thereby increasing their profit margin and competitiveness in the international market.

According to him, the fair's 2022 theme: "Re-strategizing Nigerian Economy for Global Competitiveness" underscores the Federal Government's agenda on the diversification of the economy away from reliance on hydrocarbons, by focusing on industrial development, especially local manufacturing and large scale food production.

He said the NPA has initiated several strategies to maximise the movement of non-oil exports across the country's borders, "we are currently in discussion with the terminal operators to give priority to exportation of agricultural produce and solid minerals, this will stimulate our domestic economy, create thousands of jobs and increase the revenue profile of government at all levels", he posited.

"The Nigerian port industry remains a prime economic driver, bearing in mind that 85% by volume of the country's trade are handled through the port. Maritime transport remains the main gateway to the global marketplace. Ocean ports are a central and necessary component in facilitating trade among nations.

"Ports are catalysts for economic development as they enable trade and support supply chains. Recognizing how huge our role as custodian of ports necessitates continuous participation at Trade Exhibitions like this", he stated.

The NPA helmsman expressed the strong belief that Nigeria should be the hub of international trade in Africa, being the largest economy on the continent. "If we can harness those immense talents of our huge, enterprising, intelligent and determined youths, along with the vast array of natural resources we are endowed with, Nigeria will be among the first world countries in a decade", he remarked.

He commended the organisers of the fair for putting up another successful event. "I am highly excited that Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has continued to provide the platform for entrepreneurs to network and thrive", he said.