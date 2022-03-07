Uganda: Airtel Uganda Named Fastest Mobile Network

7 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

Airtel Uganda has been awarded as Uganda's fastest mobile network at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The speed tests were carried out in Uganda in the months of October - December 2021.

This coveted position was revealed during the congress by Ookla, a global independent leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and related technologies.

"We are delighted to have received this vote of confidence from independent monitors like Ookla. It demonstrates that the investments we are making in our countrywide 4G network is delivering better experiences for our customers and the public. We remain committed to continued rollout of an even more responsive, speedy network that carries affordable solutions in e-commerce, voice and data that will continue to transform the lives of Ugandans," said Airtel Uganda's managing director, Manoj Murali, while receiving the award on behalf of Airtel Uganda.

While congratulating Airtel Uganda for the exceptional performance, Doug Suttles, CEO at Ookla said, Speedtest Awards are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market.

"It is our pleasure to present Airtel with the award for Fastest Mobile Network in Uganda. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q3-Q4 2021 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest," Suttles.

