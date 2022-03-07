Rwanda: Guinea-Bissau President Visits Rwanda

President Paul Kagame is expected to host his Guinea-Bissau counterpart Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who arrived in Rwanda Monday morning for a three-day state visit.

President Embalo together with his delegation was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta, at the Kigali International Airport.

The visit is part of the efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In April last year, President Embalo received letters of credence from Jean Pierre Karabaranga, Rwanda's Ambassador to the West African country.

During the ceremony, the head of state expressed his appreciation of President Kagame's leadership, particularly citing steering the country towards sustainable socio-economic development as well as the unity and reconciliation process.