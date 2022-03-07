Kenya: Police in Mandera Heighten Security Measures as KCPE Kicks Off

7 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Mandera — The government has beefed up security in terrorist prone areas in Mandera County as the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE) kicks off in move to ensure a safer environment for the learners.

Mandera County Director of Education Abdi Sheikh has confirmed that that they have received enough security officers and candidate and exam managers should not be scared.

He added that the ministry has also received enough security personnel manning examination containers.

The director confirmed that the examination will be airlifted to all centres in al-Shabaab and banditry prone areas.

Mandera County has a total of 144 centres. These centres have a number of 6337 candidates sitting for their examination.

The government has in the last six years invested heavily in the education by employing teachers to fill gaps left by non-local teachers who fled the region in 2014 after a wave of Al Shabaab attacks that left dozens dead.

The Ministry of Education has also put up stringent measures to curb examination cheating in the region to avoid cancelling of results resulting from examination malpractices.

Cases of examination cheating in the region had significantly reduced in 2020 examinations compared to the previous years. Kenya Certificate of Primary Education is expected to be completed this week Wednesday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

