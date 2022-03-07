South Africa: ANC Caught in Bosasa Crime Web

analysis

The Zondo Commission has found that the value of crooked contracts given to Bosasa by government departments was at least R2.37bn. And the ANC is deeply implicated in the skulduggery.

In the late 1990s, Bosasa, known at the time as Dyambu Holdings, was a fledgling logistics group that hardly got media headlines because its operations were small and limited to providing catering services to hostels in the mining industry.

But Bosasa did have an impressive client list, doing catering for mining and resources giants such as Sasol and Harmony Gold.

In the early 2000s, Bosasa decided to move on from mining to the public sector, targeting lucrative contracts that would make it the preferred supplier to prisons, schools, government departments and state-owned enterprises. The company's plan worked -- though it later fell foul of the law.

Bosasa has close links to the Watson family, struggle icons of the apartheid era. The Watsons are from Eastern Cape, where Cheeky Watson's decision to play rugby with black South Africans and forgo a Springbok cap in the 1980s made him a local hero. He and other family members were activists in the liberation movement and later became close to former president Jacob Zuma,...