South Africa: United States Slaps Down Ramaphosa's Criticism of Biden's Pre-War Russia Diplomacy

The US has dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa's suggestion that if President Joe Biden had agreed to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin unconditionally days before, Russia's invasion of Ukraine would have been averted.

"The United States left no diplomatic stone unturned," to avoid war, US deputy secretary of state Brian McKeon insisted in an interview with Daily Maverick this weekend.

He was asked to comment on Ramaphosa's remark on February 25, the day after the invasion began, that; "Some of us were very disappointed when the meeting between President Biden and President Putin did not happen.

"Because if that meeting had gone ahead without any conditions, I'm sure we would have avoided the calamitous situation that is unfolding now," he told journalists then.

McKeon said, in fact, the US had exhausted all diplomatic options.

"The President [Biden] spoke to President Putin several times in the last few months. The Secretary of State [Antony Blinken] spoke to his counterpart foreign minister Lavrov.

"The National Security Adviser Mr [Jake] Sullivan spoke to his counterpart in the Kremlin several times. We had diplomatic meetings in Europe, both bilaterally and in the Nato context and in the OSCE [Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe]....