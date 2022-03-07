Kenya: Provisional Deaf Women Football Team Named Ahead of Deaflympics

6 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Kakamega — A team of 35 players will undergo training for the final selection of 23 deaf women football players ahead of the Summer Deaflympics in Brazil.

The 35 were selected during a two day National Deaf Women Football championships held in Kakamega.

The Deaf Football Federation of Kenya used the championships that brought together eight teams with more than 100 players across the country as the National Trials to select best players for the Summer Deaflympics which will be held between May 1 to 15 in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil.

Deaf Football Federation of Kenya President Stephen Waweru said the provisional team is expected to report to training camp later this month.

Led by National Women's Deaf Football team coach Ben Omukuba, a panel of four tacticians included Martha Mumbua, Sabina Gicuku and Hassan Hussein who selected the team.

During the competitions cum National Trials, St Angela were crowned champions of the eight team tournament after a 1-0 win against Kids FC, while flamingo beat Kamanda 1-0.

Kids FC defeated Flamingo 4-0 on post-match penalties after a barren draw in regular time.

Mr. Waweru appealed to corporates to partner with the federation to implement more programmes even after the Summer Deaflympic.

The Deaf football women's team earned a direct ticket to the 24th Deaflympiad after Ghana and Zanzibar who were its main challengers failed to turn up for the qualification tournament at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi, last year.

