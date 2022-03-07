Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Removes Tax Element From Mobile Device Registry - Is the Tide Turn On Africa's Growing Number of Mobile and Internet Taxes?

London — 4 March 2022

For the longest time, African Governments have seen the communications sector as the 'golden goose' for tax revenues. These taxes seemed to sprout up like weeds in every part of the value chain, whether it was social media or mobile money. For the growing population of 'digital natives', these financial burdens were the equivalent of a tax on life. Russell Southwood looks at whether the tide might be turning and why lowering taxes would be good for new economic growth.

On Tuesday the Democratic Republic of Congo removed the tax it had been levying on mobile device registry after a vigorous campaign in the country's parliament.

The decision was taken last weekend by the Congolese government during the Council of Ministers on the adoption of the draft decree setting the calculation methods and the rates of service income of the regulatory authority for the telecommunications.

Officially launched in September 2020, this tax was supposed to optimize the security and quality of service of mobile networks in the country, to fight effectively against the counterfeiting of mobile devices by disconnecting devices identified as non-compliant and to combat the theft of mobile devices by blocking devices reported stolen. The abolition of this tax comes after multiple calls from parliament and civil society actors, who castigated the lack of "legal basis" and "traceability" in the management of the fees levied by this tax.

In July last year, Tanzania levied a tax on mobile money services. The tax, originally set to be 10 to 10,000 Tanzanian shillings (0.4ȼ US to $4.31) per transaction., Faced by protests during July and August, Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, told the minister of finance and planning, Mwigulu Nchemba, and the minister of communications and information technologies, Faustine Ndugulile, to rethink the costs. Subsequently it was announced the tax would be cut by 30% to 7 to 7,000 shillings, depending on the amount of money transferred.

Nchemba's ministry making the best of a strategic retreat said: "The government believes that the decision will bring relief to the people and allow them to raise funds to implement various development projects." In addition to the reduction in the amount of the tax, the government also obtained a 10% cut by mobile operators in their fees for money transfers.

Ghana already has a 5% tax on mobile telecommunications, and Appiah, a policy analyst and development consultant in Accra, worried that the new 1.75% levy on mobile money transactions of 100 cedis (about $16) and above, introduced in the latest national budget, was going to add yet more cost onto consumers. That, in turn, risks undermining years of work to bring lower-income and rural communities into the financial system. "

Tensions have run so high around the e-transaction levy in Ghana that it sparked off a scuffle between lawmakers in Parliament in December. A vote on whether to proceed with the e-levy has now been scheduled for January 18.

On January 1, Cameroon also unveiled a new 0.2% tax on mobile money transactions under a new 2022 tax bill that has reportedly already been signed into law by President Paul Biya. The new Cameroonian mobile money tax has been met with sharp criticism, sparking an online campaign #EndMobileMoneyTax in the central African country.

"It's a lazy tax because it's easily collectable by using telcos and mobile transfer businesses to do tax collections on behalf of the government," Rebecca Enonchong, the high-profile Cameroonian tech entrepreneur and advocate, told Rest of World. Enonchong is helping to lead the online protest because the "mobile tax will hit the poorest segment of the population for whom mobile money is the only access they have to financial services."

Zimbabwe put in place a 2% intermediated money transfer tax (IMTT) in 2019. While the tax is unpopular, and the finance minister Mthuli Ncube agreed to review it in December 2021, it is too lucrative to change. The IMTT, which applies to mobile money, electronic, and bank transfer transactions, now accounts for nearly half of all the corporate taxes the government receives.

With a world economy reeling from the after-effects of Covid-19 and sanctions against Russia for its Ukraine war, African consumers are going to need all the help they can get. At a policy level, large numbers of African Governments are now talking about how their citizens need to acquire digital skills.

How will they do this if the devices and services they need to use get more expensive in hard times? Governments should take this as the moment to incentivize things that will make the economy more efficient. From this perspective, they should cutting taxes or removing them completely from mobile money or social media used as an advertising medium to sell goods and services. As the Tanzanian example above shows, if citizens and legislators object loudly enough, Government can be forced to back down.

In Brief

Ethiopia: Mobile payments and financial services company Paga Group has partnered with the Bank of Abyssinia, amid regulatory approval from the National Bank of Ethiopia to launch its online payment gateway in the country. Paga's partnership with the Bank of Abyssinia is both a milestone and a core, strategic development in Paga's growth strategy. Established in 1996, and with close to 700 branches and over five million customers, the Bank of Abyssinia is one of Ethiopia's leading banks.

Cote d'Ivoire: Orange, the leading operator in Cote d'Ivoire and Yabx Netherlands, a fintech venture offering credit products across multiple countries in Africa, have announced their collaboration with Cofina Cote d'Ivoire, a finance institution, to facilitate smartphone financing for Orange customers. The announcement was made during the MWC show at Barcelona.

The Smart Africa Alliance has officially launched the Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) (SADA.atingi.org) in Kintele International Conference Center in the presence of ICT Ministers from 18 members state of the Alliance on Thursday February 24th 2022. SADA is a pan-African dynamic learning ecosystem to improve digital skills qualifications, employability, and meet the emerging talent needs of African citizens.

Microsoft has announced new initiatives to accelerate the growth of 10,000 African startups and fast-track investment in Africa's startup ecosystem over the next five years, under the remit of its recently established Africa Transformation Office (ATO). The company's recently launched global Founders Hub will now be available to African startups through the ATO. The Founders Hub is a self-service hub that provides startups with a wide range of resources, including access to mentors, skilling content, tools like Microsoft Azure and GitHub, and go-to-market and business support.

Ethiopia: Safaricom, which as part of a consortium was in May 2021 named as the successful bidder for Ethiopia's first new communications licence, has revealed that it is negotiating a network sharing deal with incumbent provider Ethio Telecom.

Telesat, a satellite operators, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies have announced a strategic cooperation agreement to explore reciprocal go-to-market strategies to bring Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services to Africa.

DRC: Intelsat has been selected by Vodacom DRC to provide its Ku-band satellite services. Intelsat's end-to-end managed CellBackhaul service will serve as an alternative backhaul service to certain sites as a component of Vodacom's Rural Communication Solution (RCS) initiative to bring mobile services to deep rural sites in DRC.

People: Pan-African fintech enablement partner, Ukheshe Technologies, has appointed Darryn Botha as its Chief Information Officer. Botha's role will include overseeing data security, maintaining a stable IT infrastructure, while enabling Ukheshe's business strategy and improving its ability to engage and collaborate with clients... Strive Masiyiwa, the founder of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and a Zimbabwean telecommunications billionaire, has left the company he founded almost three decades ago to pursue new opportunities.

5G round-up: Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has teamed up with Ericsson to launch 5G services in Harare... Mascom Botswana has launched its first 5G services in the capital Gaborone. The operator plans to install 5G at 111 sites across the country by the end of the year... The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has revealed plans to enable the rollout of pilot 5G networks this year. Matano Ndaro, the Director of Licensing, Compliance and Standards at the CA, told journalists that the regulator has developed a roadmap that outlines strategies to facilitate the deployment of 5G technology. Ndaro revealed that the country will begin to authorise the first 5G pilot projects this year, following which spectrum licences will be allocated for the operation of commercial networks.