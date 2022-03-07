South Africa: Monday 7 March - D-Day for Nominations to National Lotteries Commission Board

analysis

The embattled National Lotteries Commission board is no longer quorate, and has been without a full-time chairperson since Alfred Nevhutanda's scandal-ridden term ended in November 2020. Nominations for new board members close on Monday, 7 March.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has called for nominations and applications for the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board. Individuals, institutions and civil society organisations have until Monday 7 March to apply or be nominated to sit on the board.

Five people, with experience in business, law or other relevant fields, will be appointed to serve on the board for a five-year period.

The NLC, established through the Lotteries Act of 1997, monitors the operation of the national lottery and oversees the distribution of a percentage of lottery proceeds for the benefit of society.

But, during the incumbent board's term, GroundUp has reported on massive fraud and corruption at the NLC. Last week, the Special Investigation Unit told Parliament that its investigation into the NLC has uncovered fraud, money laundering and networks of corruption involving NLC officials, board members, and their family members.

The embattled board, for which members' terms of office end this month, is also no longer quorate. This follows the...