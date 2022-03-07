South Africa: 'Sloppy' Proteas Out for Improved Showing Against Pakistan in Second World Cup Match

analysis

If the Proteas women are to make history and bring the 50-over World Cup to South Africa, they will have to be more efficient than they were against Bangladesh, against whom they secured a narrow 32-run victory in their opening fixture.

The Proteas women are considered among the favourites to win the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) Women's World Cup. If they are indeed to live up to that billing, the team - particularly the batting unit - will have to improve before the team's tussle with Pakistan on Friday, 11 March.

In their opening tie of the global cricketing spectacle, the Proteas were made to sweat by tournament debutants Bangladesh, after being bowled out for 207 in their allotted 50 overs. It took a sixth-wicket stand of 71 runs from 68 balls between Marizanne Kapp and vice-captain Chloe Tryon to help the Proteas notch up a total that was ultimately defendable.

Following that, individual brilliance from fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka won the match for the Proteas and denied their opponents a fairytale start to their maiden World Cup appearance. The pacer's match-winning four for 32 included a spell of three wickets in nine balls as she put the clamps on...