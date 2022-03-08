Uganda's Rocket Health Raises $5m in Round Led By Creadev to Scale Telemedicine Across Africa

The world over, the popularity of telemedicine spiked during the Covid pandemic, growing 78 times in April 2020, a few months after the disease struck, according to a McKinsey study. In some parts of Africa, it was a great opportunity for telemedicine to make new inroads. But in Uganda, the industry had already taken off, albeit slowly, through Rocket Health, a startup working to transform the delivery of medical care using technology.

Launched in 2012, Rocket Health's offers online medical consultation, collection of samples and the delivery of medicines. They also have a USSD service for those without internet connection too. After nearly a decade of operation in Uganda, the startup is now set to scale its integrated digital health solution to more regions across the country and within East Africa over the next two years, following a $5 million Series A funding. In the long-term it will pursue growth opportunities in West Africa.