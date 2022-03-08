Ghanaian Fintech Dash Raises $32.8m Seed to Build Connected Wallets for Africans

Global financial transactions are facilitated mainly by payment processors such as Visa or Mastercard. They are responsible for communication between banks and fintechs to settle transactions for consumers and businesses swiftly.

Africa has it different. It's not a predominantly card continent. Telecoms and banks lead the majority of online financial transactions carried out in the region via mobile money wallets and bank accounts. But here's the challenge: While both systems tend to work well when users make transactions within their unique environment, there's no interoperability for transactions between them.