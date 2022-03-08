Nigeria: Body of Lady Kidnapped in BRT Found - Police

Police say the body was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Island.

The body of the 22-year-old, Bamise Ayanwole, who went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos State, has been found dead, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The deceased got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

The Lagos police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the body was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Island.

He said the family of the deceased has been notified and her remains deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

"The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, is saddened by this incident and, therefore, expresses, on behalf of the management, officers and men of the command, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family," the statement read.

"Notwithstanding the death of Oluwabamise, the detectives handling the case would not rest on their oars until her killers are found.

"We, therefore, assure the concerned public and the bereaved family that we are closing on on the culprits and we are sure that soon the suspects would be arrested and made to face justice for this murderous act.

Suspects

The police on Saturday said they arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged kidnap but did not reveal their identities.

"In the course of the ongoing investigation, two suspects have been arrested and are currently helping in our investigation," the statement reads.

"While assuring that police detectives will continue to work assiduously to find the missing lady and bring her abductors to justice, the Command wishes to appeal to anyone with useful information that could help in our investigation to promptly give it to us for further necessary actions.

"The subject who hails from Moba L.G.A. in Ekiti State is about 5 feet plus tall, dark in complexion and speaks Yoruba and English languages well."