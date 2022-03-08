Nigeria: Davido Fined N190m for Overstaying O2 Arena

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and OBO, has allegedly been fined a sum of one hundred and ninety million Naira few hours after his concert at the O2 Arena.

According to Marvin Abbey, a twitter user in a post shared on the microblogging platforms reckon that Davido was supposed to roundup his concert at the O2 Arena at 11 pm.

Marvin, said 'the O2 Arena has a strict 11pm curfew, and for every minute a person goes past 11 pm, they are obligated to pay a fine of ten thousand pounds.'

The twitter user purported that Davido said he didn't care about the rules and finished his concert at 11:34 pm and was fined three hundred and forty thousand pounds, equivalent to one hundred and ninety million Naira.

The post reads: Davido was supposed to finish his concert at the O2 at 11 pm. The O2 have a strict 11 pm curfew. For every minute you go past 11 pm you have to pay £10,000. Davido said he didn't care. He finished the concert at 23:34. That's £340.000 fine. Mental!

Though few days to Davido's O2 concert, rumour has it that the ticket to the concert did not sell out at the the London Arena.

Davido's concert at the O2 Arena undeniably witnessed a horde of fans, family, friends and colleagues who had come to have fun and support the Nigerian singer.

The massive crowd confirmed that Davido sold out the concert, but some concerned fans have proved otherwise with evidence.

Some photos and videos of empty seats at the O2 Arena are making the rounds online, with some people claiming that Davido was lying about selling the show.

While some true fans of Davido took to social media defending the Afro beat singer, saying that some people may have bought the ticket but didn't attend the show.

Shan George who reacted with a fume over the photos and video, stating that bitter people are everywhere.