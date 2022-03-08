Nigeria: Benin Republic 'Releases' Sunday Igboho

7 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dapo Akinrefon

STRONG indications emerged, on Monday, that Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho has been released by the Beninese Government.

The activist was said to have been released to a leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/Deputy leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

Akintoye, in a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, described the release of Ighoho as a "triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba Land."

He was released on health grounds--Counsel

But his counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu, SAN, told Vanguard that he was released to attend to health in a Beninese hospital.

Alliyu said: "Igboho has not been released, he was only released to be taken to the hospital. The last time we spoke, I told you that we are making arrangements to take care of his health. So, he was released based on health grounds."

