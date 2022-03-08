Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity Worsening Economic Woes of Nigerians - Middle Belt Group

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has raised concern over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country lamenting that the situation is worsening the economic challenges Nigerians are facing.

Convener MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi said it was the height of insensitive on the part of the Federal Government to allow the scarcity to persist for six weeks "thereby plunging Nigerians deeper into economic woes."

Bukka said the unabating scarcity was a function of leadership failure and the insensitive of leaders to the plight of Nigerians.

According to him: "the impression we are getting is that this government takes pleasure in tormenting Nigerians. Or how can anyone explain the fact that after plunging this country into the worst economy crisis in our history this government has turned a blind eye to pains Nigerians are going through in the last six weeks as a result petrol scarcity.

"No reasonable government would allow its citizens go through this type of torture for any reason whatsoever. And we believe this is a function of leadership failure and the government's insensitive to the plight of the people who have become helpless.

"We still recall how much crude was selling in the International market when the last government left office in 2015 and even at that, the pump price of petrol was N97 per liter thereabout, but this government came and jerked the price to N165, plunging Nigerians deeper into poverty and pains.

"And today they are still talking of increasing the pump price not minding the condition of Nigerians and the pains we are leaving with since the coming of this government.

"It is a shame that despite the so called anti corruption stance of this government, they have used the fuel subsidy scam to impoverish and inflict more pains on the people while a few smile to the banks after defrauding Nigerians of their common wealth through the subsidy scam.

"But the government must be told that its policies have left Nigerians hungry and angry and anything done to aggravate the situation could spell doom for the country."