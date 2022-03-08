Nigeria: Sunday Igboho Released From Benin Republic Prison - Lawyer

7 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Igboho's lawyer said the Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, and Banji Akintoye were instrumental in his release

Benin Republic authorities have released Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, from prison to his medical practitioners, his lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, has said.

Mr Alliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said in a statement Monday that Sunday Igboho's release was under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

"I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho, has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

"Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit: Prof. Wole Soyinka and Prof. Akintoye for this turn around in our client's matter," he said.

The incarceration of Mr Igboho in the Republic of Benin had been extended by six months after spending the initial six months in prison.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on their way to Germany.

