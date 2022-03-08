Nigeria: Abba Kyari to Remain in Custody As Court Fixes Bail for Mar 14

7 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 14 for a hearing of the bail application by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, and six others over alleged drug trafficking.

Justice Emeka Nwite fixed the date after listening to both prosecution and defence lawyers in the matter. The judge further said that he would not take the arguments on the bail applications until the next adjournment.

Lead counsel to Kyari, Kanu Agabi (SAN), had applied for the bail but NDLEA counsel, Joseph Sunday Esq. brought a counter-affidavit.

Those charged with Kyari are ACP Sunday Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspectors Simon Agirigba, John Nuhu, however, ASP John Umoru is said to be at large.

The others are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

When the eight-count charges were read to the defendants, two of the defendants, Umeibe and Ezenwanne pleaded guilty, but Kyari and the officers denied the offences.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X