Nigeria: Abba Kyari to Remain in Custody As Court Fixes Bail for Mar 14

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 14 for a hearing of the bail application by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, and six others over alleged drug trafficking.

Justice Emeka Nwite fixed the date after listening to both prosecution and defence lawyers in the matter. The judge further said that he would not take the arguments on the bail applications until the next adjournment.

Lead counsel to Kyari, Kanu Agabi (SAN), had applied for the bail but NDLEA counsel, Joseph Sunday Esq. brought a counter-affidavit.

Those charged with Kyari are ACP Sunday Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspectors Simon Agirigba, John Nuhu, however, ASP John Umoru is said to be at large.

The others are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

When the eight-count charges were read to the defendants, two of the defendants, Umeibe and Ezenwanne pleaded guilty, but Kyari and the officers denied the offences.