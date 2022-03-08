Nigeria: Govt, Academic Union Agreement - Committee Given 3 Months to Renegotiate Workable Terms

The federal government has inaugurated a seven-man committee to renegotiate the FGN 2009 Agreements with the University-based unions and come up with realistic and workable terms to tackle the challenges in the system.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, while inaugurating the team on Monday in Abuja, urged the committee to conduct this all-important assignment with the seriousness and the urgency it deserves within three months, considering the ongoing industrial action by one of the unions.

The re-negotiation of the 2009 agreements between the federal government and the University-based staff unions (ASUU, SSANU, NAAT & NASU) commenced on Monday, 13th February 2017.

However, due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise has, unfortunately, dragged on till now.

The minister said the committee, which is expected to review the draft proposed FGN/ASUU Agreement, is to liaise and consult with relevant stakeholders to finalise the position of the federal government to the issues in the draft proposed FGN/ASUU Renegotiated Agreement.

It is also to renegotiate in realistic and workable terms the 2009 agreements with other university-based unions while also negotiating and recommending any other issue the committee deems relevant to reposition the Nigerian universities for global competitiveness and submit proposed draft agreements within three months from the date of inauguration.