Nigeria: Farmers-Herders' Conflict - Security and Civil Defence Corps Vows to Protect Nigerian Farmers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has stated that it is combat-ready to provide cover for Nigerian farmers across the country, reaffirming its commitment to also provide adequate security for pastoralists to achieve food security.

The Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, explained that like never before, NSCDC has undertaken a complete turnaround for enhancement of the operations of the Agro-Rangers Unit of the corps, maintaining that the unit is well trained in the area of peace building and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), which he said is gradually hitting at the core of the prevalent and incessant farmers-herders' conflict.

Audi, who was represented by the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Zone 'A' Lagos State Zonal Command, Mr.Solomon Adebayo Olasupo, at the at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 2022 Security Meets Business Dialogue Series in Lagos, stated that the corps has continued to provide all-around VIP protection services to expatriates and investors.

He said: "Understanding the depth of the negative image and impact kidnapping of school pupils and other crimes give the country, the corps will not rest on its oars in seeing to the success of the federal government's safe schools initiative. This will encourage investors and show that the government has the political will and its agencies are capable of securing the territories, maintaining peace and restoring order when necessary."

Audi, however, stated that the corps has undergone professional restructuring and repositioning after attending paramilitary training in various federal security agencies' training institutes throughout the federation, maintaining that the NSCDC has transformed from a voluntary organisation to a full-fledged, arms-bearing paramilitary outfit through the 2007 Amendment Act to carry out the following responsibilities/functions.

Earlier, the president, LCCI, Asiwaju Olawale-Cole, said in the 2022 federal government budget, the defence and security sector was allocated N2.29 trillion (13.4 percent of the total budget) for the military, police, intelligence, and para-military for both recurrent and capital expenditure, saying in 2021, defence alone was allocated N840.56 billion, far more than any other sector.