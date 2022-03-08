Rwanda: Top Football Executives to Convene in Rwanda in September

Rwanda has been given the hosting rights for the inaugural Africa Football Business Summit slated in Kigali from September 14-15.

The two-day summit, which is being organised by the Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) in partnership with and Rwanda's football governing body (FERWAFA) as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides, will assemble some of the best minds in football business management from across Africa and beyond.

The event is, according to organisers, an open multi-stakeholder platform with attendance expected from governments, national federations and associations, leagues, clubs, academies, the private sector, local and international development agencies among others.

The Summit aims to kick start conversations, create networks and mobilise investment to transform the beautiful game on the continent.

Brian Wesaala, the FFA Founder, confirmed that his organisation had already begun putting together the necessary work to implement this pivotal event in Africa's football industry as he acknowledged the role FERWAFA has played in offering strategic support and hosting the summit.

The Summit comes at a crucial time when football's social, cultural, and economic importance in Africa and globally faces challenges that left different football stakeholders divided.

Cameroun organised Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 and, despite happening under challenging circumstances, including the Covid-19 pandemic and resistance or reluctance by European clubs to release African players for the showcase, the tournament was hailed by many as 'successful', having ushered in a new era in African football,

"Despite these challenges, an air of optimism hangs around the future of African football. We believe that the Africa Football Business Summit comes at the right time, and Rwanda provides the perfect location for the occasion, to begin to address the fundamental concerns around football on the continent," Wesaala said.

FERWAFA Secretary General, Henry Muhire, commended FFA for choosing Rwanda as the hosting nation of the inaugural Africa Football Business Summit, and FERWAFA as a partner in the event's organisation.

Muhire said the federation will use its experience in football-related events organisation to facilitate FFA to organise a 'historic' event in Rwanda successfully.

"The Africa Football Business Summit is a game-changing initiative regarding football business perspectives on our continent. The event aligns well with Rwanda's Sports policy to promote the country as a sports tourism destination," said Muhire.

"For that reason, as a national football governing body, we feel responsible for playing our role in the football development initiatives not only in Rwanda but also globally especially in Africa while also showcasing our country as the sports tourism destination." He added.