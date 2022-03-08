Namibia: Gay Couple in Namibia Wins Partial Victory On Residency Application

A gay Namibian-Mexican couple won a part of their case at Namibia's Supreme Court on Monday after the ruling that the government had discriminated against their residency application because one of the couple is foreign-born.

The court ordered the Home Affairs ministry to review Guillermo Delgado's request for residency. He is in a couple with Phillip Lühl, a Namibian.

In Namibia, same-sex marriages are not recognized, and same-sex relationships are considered illegal, but the law is not enforced in the southwestern African country. If a foreigner is married to a Namibian, permanent residency is automatically granted to foreigners.

"It was a partial victory...We will have to see what the way forward is," said the couple's lawyer, Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile, referring to the Supreme Court ruling.

She is not happy with the verdict, she told The Namibian newspaper.

WON... A Mexican citizen who is in a same-sex marriage with a Namibian today won a Supreme Court appeal against the home affairs ministry's refusal to give him residence rights in Namibia. Lawyer Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile reacts to the judgement. More in our next edition. pic.twitter.com/4V5GkXR9Va -- The Namibian (@TheNamibian) March 7, 2022

But Katjipuka-Sibolile added that Home Affairs has already been "hostile" towards Delgado's request, and questioned why he would have to go over the documentation again.

Namibian drama tells tale of forbidden love under apartheid

Top African literary talent in 2021 AKO Caine Prize finalists

The ministry is slated to issue a statement later Monday.

Lühl and Delgado have already set a precedent in Namibia for LGBT rights after they won citizenship for their son, who was born to a surrogate in South Africa in 2019.