Rwanda: Bigirimana Confident Kiyovu Will Lift League Title After 29 Years

8 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Striker Abedi Bigirimana is optimistic his team Kiyovu will lift this season's Rwanda premier league trophy after a run of good form which include a 2-1 win against Musanze 2-1 on Saturday at Ubworoherane stadium.

Kiyovu opened the scoring early on, in the sixth minute, with a powerful shot from Bienvenue Mugenzi but Musanze equalized in the 28th minute through Kenyan forward Namanda Linke Wafula.

"I am a winner, so I am here to win trophies, Kiyovu is a massive club that has a high profile, and I am looking forward to winning trophies with this team. I want to win even more with Kiyovu," Bigirimana, who joined Kiyovu at the start of this season, said.

With just one minute left to the end of the first half, Abed Bigirimana converted a penalty after Amran Nshimiyimana fouled Emmanuel Okwi in the penalty box.

"I think the title is ours to lose. But we must remain confident and ensure that we win all our remaining matches," added the Burundian international.

SC Kiyovu was the most successful football club in the country before 1994 but the Mumena based side has not dominated local football since then.

Kiyovu is now joint league leaders with APR FC but the military side has a better goal difference than Kiyovu.

