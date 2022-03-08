Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia, Djibouti Agree to Work On Security, Education, Training and Peacekeeping

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia, Djibouti agree to work together on security, education, training and peacekeeping. This was stated at the 9th Ethio-Djibouti Defense Chiefs of Staff meeting which was held in Addis Abeba, according to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).

The agreement was signed in the presence of Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, ENDF Chief of Staff, and his Djiboutian counterpart, General Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim, as well as the Ambassador of Djibouti to Ethiopia.

On the occasion, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula noted that the agreement reached between the two countries' Joint Defense Committee on strategic and technical cooperation is of great significance to regional peace and security. And as the seat of several continental and international establishments, the two countries will continue to strengthen their role in peacekeeping missions.

General Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim on his part said that previous agreements signed between the two countries' federal polices were playing vital roles to prevent various cross-border crimes. The agreement signed at the defense level will play as much important roles, ENDF quoted him as saying.

Brigadier General Bulti Tadesse, Director General of Foreign Relations at ENDF, said Ethiopia and Djibouti have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint border surveillance, information sharing, counter-terrorism, cultural exchanges, training, and peacekeeping, among others. He recalled that the Djiboutian troops had previously received various military trainings in Ethiopia and that the knowledge transfer of similar activities would be further strengthened.