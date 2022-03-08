Sudan Courts Convict Junta Forces for Bloodshed

Kassala — The Kassala Court in eastern Sudan convicted two members of the Rapid Support Forces of premeditated murder, for their participation of the October 15 events two years ago in Kassala.

The bloodshed on October 15 which left six people dead and 20 injured, triggered by demonstrations in support of the dismissed former governor of Kassala, Saleh Ammar, which led to the deadly conflict, was partly fuelled by the Sovereign Council's interference in spreading hate speech and characterising the conflict as a tribal matter.

Lawyer, Hussein Hasaballah, said in an address after the verdict was issued on Monday, "three other defendants from the Rapid Support Forces were convicted under Article 107 of the criminal cover-up, while the court acquitted a sixth defendant".

The trial of police officers accused of committing the killings in front of the El Gash Bridge in the same demonstration has not yet begun.