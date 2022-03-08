Sudan: One Protestor Killed, Several Injured in Sudan 'March of the Millions' Demo

Sudan — A demonstrator in Monday's Marches of the Millions protests died in Omdurman from a gunshot to the head. The protests also saw government forces firing upon demonstrators with live ammunition and tear gas cannisters in Khartoum and Khartoum North (Bahri).

Demonstrators also reported that government forces targeted the El Arbaeen Hospital in Omdurman, noting that one of the tear gas canisters fired at the hospital, shattered the glass inside an operating room.

The demonstrators in Khartoum were able to reach the Presidential Palace for the first time since last December, despite the repression and the use of tear gas.

The Khartoum Resistance Committees called on the protesters to withdraw from the vicinity of the palace after more than two hours, due to the excessive violence used against them.

Army and police forces chased the demonstrators from the vicinity of the Republican Palace using live ammunition and tear gas.

Huge crowds flocked to the Republican Palace and the demonstrators blocked the roads leading to the palace using barricades before withdrawing.

The authorities pre-empted the demonstrations by closing the Mak Nimir Bridge, which connects Khartoum and Khartoum Bahri.

Across Sudan's other states, a large number of demonstrators responded to the call of the resistance committees for the February 28 Marches of Millions.

A large number of demonstrators came out in Wad Madani in El Gezira, El Obeid in North Kordofan, El Gedaref, Kassala, Port Sudan, Kosti, and other cities, chanting slogans which called for 'power to the people', overthrowing the coup and complete civilian rule.

Huge crowds in Wad Madani headed towards the offices of the El Gezira General Secretariat, before police intercepted them and prevented them from entering.

The Port Sudan Resistance Committees reported that government forces in an armoured vehicle ran over a member of the resistance committee. They also noted of four cases of suffocation from tear gas cannisters and an unspecified number of demonstrators were detained.