Sudan: Three Children Die in North Darfur Fire

4 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Taweisha — Three children died in a massive fire that broke out in a house in the El Kheir neighbourhood of the Eyal Amin village in the Taweisha locality in North Darfur yesterday morning. The tragic incident was partly caused by the strong winds that allowed the fire to spread rapidly through the building.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the fire broke out in the house of Yagoud Adam and led to the death of his three children, seven-years-old Mohamed, five-years-old Adam, and the two-years-old Mazin.

They explained that the fire started from the children's room and spread rapidly through the property due to the strong winds yesterday morning. The fire destroyed the entire house, its furniture, and the family's agricultural crops.

Last week, two children died in a massive fire in South Darfur that caused many to lose their houses and livelihoods whilst the weather is cold at the moment.

