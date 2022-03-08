Sudan: Demonstrations Held Across Sudan Capital in Support of Detainees

7 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Authorities fired tear gas at demonstrators in the Burri neighbourhood in eastern Khartoum on Sunday, in an attempt to dismantle the barricades on main roads, set up by the Khartoum Resistance Committees in protests expressing solidarity with the political detainees in Sudan. Vigils were also held in various other neighbourhoods in the country.

In Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, civilian resistance committees organised a protest sit-in in front of the Public Prosecution court, denouncing the fabrication of charges, media trials, and torture of detainees.

The resistance committees also organised a protest stand in solidarity with the detainees.

The resistance committees will hold parades in various cities and towns in the country for the women's marches on Tuesday, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

