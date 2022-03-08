Nigeria: How Lady Killed After Boarding Bus Was Kidnapped - Driver

Mr Nice said that the three male passengers he picked had guns pointed at him while the deceased cried for help.

The driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus who picked up the 22-year-old who was found dead on Monday says he was not part of those who murdered her.

The driver was identified as Andrew Nice by Jubril Gawat, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Bamise Ayanwole, the lady, got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26, after boarding a BRT bus with number plate 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Mr Nice gave his account of the incident shortly after he was arrested, in an interview with TVC.

The deceased was the only passenger in the BRT bus before the driver picked some other persons along the road.

Mr Nice said the three male passengers he picked had guns pointed at him while the deceased cried for help.

"I picked her from Chevron, and the other three guys at ... when those guys show me his weapon as I was inside, I can't be myself anymore," Mr Nice said.

"Fears have come in, so, whatever the man with the gun told me, I do. I followed that Carter Bridge, that overhead bridge, they ordered me to stop there, they say I should open the door, when I open the door, then when they come down, they now start dragging her, when I saw that she was crying for help, actually, I was helpless," he said in broken English.

Mr Nice said he thought the deceased was still in the vehicle when he drove off because he saw her hold on to the iron in the bus while she was being dragged.

He said that he ran away and couldn't report to the police because he was afraid.

Arrest

Earlier, Premium Times reported how the driver was arrested.

Mr Gawat in an update on his Twitter handle on Monday evening, said "We want to reassure the public that the suspect (driver) will be arraigned in court very soon to face justice."

Mr Gawat said the driver was arrested in Ogun State.