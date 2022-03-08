Nigeria: Govt Upgrades Infrastructure in 46 Federal Institutions

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said the federal government has upgraded infrastructure in 46 federal institutions across the country.

The minister said the initiative is aimed at impacting positively on the quality of education.

Speaking at the commissioning of a 1.5 kilometre road at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria in Kaduna State, Fashola said there's no doubt that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.

He said 29 of such interventions in other institutions have been handed over.

Represented by the Federal Controller of Works, Kaduna State, Engineer Finbar Zirra, Fashola stated that a lot of work needed to be done in many sectors of the nation including education, which the President Muhammadu Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process in getting the work done.

He said the ministry currently has another 17 roads ready to be handed over while currently working on 30 other roads in other institutions across the country; making it a total of 76 projects.

"The students are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regards to attending classes because some defective roads have been restored to good condition. This is consistent with the progressive ideal of improving the human condition, and that process continues here as we hand over this one in FCE Zaria as a critical intervention to support education," Fashola said.

He disclosed that during the construction, 70 people were employed, thereby contributing to job creation initiatives of the government and urged the school to protect the asset that has been given to it.

Responding, the Provost of the school, Dr Suleiman Balarabe, said the roads in the school were in a deplorable state for some time before the rehabilitation.

Daily Trust reports that the road contract at FCE, Zaria spanning from the main gate, library, second gate and staff school were awarded to NIXON Nigeria Limited on 29th March 2021 for complete rehabilitation.

The administrative block works department, adult education department, library and hostel premises were completely interlocked as part of the contract.